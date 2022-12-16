TubaChristmas to spread holiday cheer Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s beginning to look a lot like TubaChristmas in Florence.

The TubaChristmas concert starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd. The concert site will be near the food court.

TubaChristmas is a holiday tradition around the world. It started 49 years ago at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Saturday, low-brass musicians will volunteer to perform a Christmas carol concert. Low brass includes tubas, euphoniums, sousaphones and baritone horns.

TubaChristmas was created to show off and to honor the tubas.

“Typically, in an ensemble setting, the tubas are in the back playing supportive music and laying the foundation for everything else. They are never really given a chance to shine and show what the instrument can do; that is what this concert is for,” Pee Dee TubaChristmas conductor Eric Terry said.

Terry also is a teacher of music composition and songwriting, as well as music technology, at South Florence High School.

The pieces that will be performed are all music written specifically for low-brass instruments, with songs like “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Carol of the Bells,” “First Noel,” “Merry Christmas,” and more classic Holiday tunes the public will recognize.

“One thing that is different this year is that TubaChristmas has really tried to include local school districts, I myself would like for that to be the biggest contingent. I am thinking that at least half of this concert will consist of school district students or teachers,” Pee Dee Tuba Christmas coordinator John Russell said.

Russell is the marketing manager of the Medical University of South Carolina Florence.

Approximately 20 low-brass musicians are expected to perform at the TubaChristmas concert, which will last approximately 45 minutes.

Russell and Terry expect hundreds to attend.

The low-brass instruments will be decorated with Christmas lights and garland, and musicians will be wearing Christmas sweaters.