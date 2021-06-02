Tucker
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence apartment building suffered cosmetic damage Monday when children playing with matches set a flower bed ablaze.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers officially opened in Florence at 10 a.m. Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County residents will be paying less property taxes when the county's fiscal year begins on July 1.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence County Sheriff's deputies wrapped up an undercover narcotics investigation Wednesday when they served a search warrant and arrested four people.
FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held at On The Go on Thursday morning, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
DARLINGTON, S.C. − Backs against the wall. It was said so many times after Darlington's lower-state championship win, it's apparent this sayin…
FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health honored Robert L. Colones, president emeritus, during a portrait unveiling ceremony Tuesday night in the McLeod Medical Plaza Conference Center.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- More than 100 runners Monday morning hit the streets around St. Anthony Catholic Church for the 12th Annual Run for the Heroes 5K/10K/Honor Walk in a race that had a close finish between two very different runners.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – Rewind a year and the overriding question was when would high school sports – and sports in general for that matter – be allo…
LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View coach Kip Herlong made sure all of his assistant coaches – and by extension his players – knew they were supposed …