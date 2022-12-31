Tags
FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's all hands on deck as the City of Florence looks for the leak that has left portions of its system without water and others with low water pressure.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A water-main break on North Schlitz Drive disrupted service to many Florence water customers on Christmas Day.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Housing Authority of Florence and its Board of Commissioners have approved the demolition of Creekside Village Apartments.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence water customers Christmas afternoon received a huge lump of coal as water pressure dropped even as temperatures rose.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Fire in the kitchen is what Stefano’s of Florence owners Steve and his wife, Anna Toniolo heard before everything went into flames.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate's girls did more than just make their Pepsi Carolina Classic debut. They won the championship.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Each Wilson player and coach was locked in on Quality Education Academy's celebration as Pepsi Carolina Classic champion.
