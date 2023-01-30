Tuesday 1A Index

Volume 100, Issue 31
Ask Amy, A5
Classifieds, B5
Comics, B3
Home, 6B
Obituaries, A4
Puzzles, B3
Sports, B1
What to Watch, A5
Authorities in Memphis have released video showing Black motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten by five police officers who held him down and repeatedly struck him with fists, batons and boots. The footage released Friday also shows the Black officers pummeling the 29-year-old and leaving him propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The officers have been charged with murder in the assault that the Nichols family legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police provoked tough questions about the nation’s policing culture.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Less than three months after racing in Florence Motor Speedway’s South Carolina 400, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. …
On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set.
MULLINS, S.C. –Mullins Auctioneers senior guard Johnell “L.J.” Sindab scored a game-high 33 points to lead his squad to a 97-68 win over rival…
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Trey Woodberry is the football coach/athletic director at Hannah-Pamplico, replacing Jamie Johnson.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Following a national search Florence County Council voted Monday in a special called meeting to select Kevin Yokim as the new…
MULLINS, S.C. − John Williams confirmed to the Morning News on Saturday evening that he has retired as Mullins’ football coach.
From vintage furniture to tossing out the televisions, a lot of new trends are making their way into the bedroom for 2023.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Saturday night responded to a gunshot victim at the intersection of Alligator Road and South Irby Street.
