Two Florence 1 schools named among best in state

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two Florence 1 School District schools have been named among the best schools in the state by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

Carver Elementary School and John W. Moore Middle School were among the 10 finalists announced Wednesday afternoon for the Palmetto’s Finest Award.

According to Association, these 10 schools represent the best in innovative, effective educational programs

“We are very excited to be considered a Palmetto Finest Finalist school,” Carver Principal Josie Little said. “Our teachers are dedicated to making sure our students receive challenging but engaging instruction. We also have a great deal of support from our parents. We all truly believe in our motto that states, "Carver is a great place to learn."

The Palmetto’s Finest application process includes a 20-page application as well as an onsite visit from the review committee.

“We at John W. Moore Middle School are honored to be selected as a finalist for the Palmetto’s Finest Award,” Principal April Leroy said. “This recognition validates what we do every day for our students. The faculty, students and community are proud of our school and believe we have what it takes to be a Palmetto’s Finest school. At Moore, we are Lion Proud! Lion Strong!”

It has been nearly 30 years since a school in Florence 1 received the Palmetto’s Finest Award. Timrod Elementary School was the most recent winner. Finalists will have a second visit before winners are announced by SCASA via livestream on March 15th.

The Palmetto’s Finest Award is celebrating its 43rd year.

“We are excited to recognize some of the outstanding and innovative schools in South Carolina. They represent the many excellent school communities serving our state’s families,” SCASA Executive Director Beth Phibbs said.