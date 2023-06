FLORENCE, S.C. − South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette will headline a free football camp June 17 from 8 a.m.-noon at Wilson High School. It's hosted by the Tigers and Garnett Trust Foundation.

The camp is open to those from first through the eighth grade.

Free T-shirts and lunch will be provided. Registration forms can be accessed here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfL2FLSXABT1C1E9Q8uAH40uHWajE6zGFNv9VjId0fG3AOAuQ/viewform