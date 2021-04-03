Varieties and environment key to successful cotton yields

Areolate (false) mildew, caused by Ramularia areola, is a relatively new fungal leaf disease of cotton in South Carolina. The first significant reports of this disease in the state came in 2018. Last year, Mueller said he had reports of the disease showing up in 10 or 12 fields with minimal yield loss reported.

Similar to target spot, areolate mildew is not common. It is favored by excessive rainfall in midseason and rank plant growth. The disease appears to be more easily controlled by fungicides than target spot. For both target spot and areolate mildew, fungicides must be sprayed at the first sign of the disease to achieve significant control.

Mueller said farmers should keep a watch on irrigated fields for all of these diseases.

Noting nematodes

Southern root-knot nematode is a pest that has been plaguing cotton in South Carolina and other southeastern states for the past two decades. Mueller said “we’ve come a long way in those 20 years” with several resistant varieties currently being released for commercial sales.

“In the past, companies would release a root-knot-resistant variety but it never sold well because yield drags were very real,” he said. “We’ve got some varieties now that look like they’re going to work.”