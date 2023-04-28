Vera Nicole Godwin has been caring for patients at McLeod Regional Medical Center for five years. She was previously a Nurse Extern in the Medical Intensive Care Unit for two years before transitioning to becoming a nurse in the same unit for another two years. She now cares for patients as a nurse in the in the McLeod Regional Medical Center Day Hospital.

Vera says she chose to become a nurse because caring and advocating for vulnerable people has always been important to her. “I knew becoming a nurse would allow me to make a positive impact on people’s lives who needed me most.”

In addition to having her nursing degree, she also obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare and Nursing Administration from Francis Marion University.

She credits her past experiences with other nurses as the inspiration for her career path. “Several years ago, a very close friend of mine was seriously injured in a car accident and admitted to the McLeod Medical Intensive Care Unit. Having the opportunity to watch nurses care for him and his family throughout his hospital stay is largely what inspired me to pursue a career in nursing. I have also had multiple knee surgeries, and for each one, I was able to truly see how vital nurses are and the incredible impact they have on patients’ lives.”

Vera enjoys working in the McLeod Day Hospital because she helps patients both before and after their surgeries. “I am able to ensure that my patients have the correct care, education and guidance, both pre- and post-operatively. I am even able to help prevent infection and ensure quick healing after they have gone home.”

Vera adds that she finds purpose at work daily by remembering what a privilege it is to serve and care for patients during a challenging time in their lives. “I get to make a difference and change someone’s life for the better!”