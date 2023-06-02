FLORENCE, S.C. – Delegates to the annual S.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church will hold a vote this week that could let some churches separate.

The 52nd session of the conference is being held Sunday through Wednesday at the Florence Center.

While the session always involves voting, this year the vote among both lay and clergy members has been highly anticipated as a confidential number of churches are expected to attempt to fulfill the last step of the Local Church Discernment Process, which, if successful, would see the Methodist churches leave the United Methodist Church.

These leaves are preceding the United Methodist Churches’ 2024 general conference where an official statement will be made on the churches’ stance on same-sex weddings and openly gay pastors in relation to its Book of Discipline.

There has been a divide in the United Methodist Church regarding these issues. In its Book of Discipline the church bans the ordination of "self-avowed practicing homosexuals,” as well as same-sex weddings.

The goal of the 2020 general convention was to find a way to divide the denomination amicably, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the convention was canceled, making 2016 the last year the general convention took place.

Now it is up to the lay and clergy members to vote for the various churches to either stay within the United Methodist Church or to separate.

“The Trustees of the Annual Conference – the elected body that oversees the fulfillment of the requirements to separate – is scheduled to make its report to the Annual Conference on Tuesday, June 6,” director of communications Dan O’Mara said. “That same day, before making their report, the trustees will make public a list of those separating local churches upon whom Annual Conference members will be voting. Until that time, trustees will continue to treat information about local churches participating in the process as confidential.”

The conference will serve purposes other than the vote, which is not new to the conference as sometimes churches have to leave the United Methodist Church because of reasons unrelated to the Book of Discipline. The convention will also serve to pay remembrance to those who have died in the past three years and will feature a blood drive.

“Annual Conference represents several opportunities,” said the Rev. Mel Arant, the assistant conference secretary leading the planning of this year’s gathering. “First, we will have the opportunity to both celebrate and to mourn. We will celebrate coming back together in person after three difficult years of being apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But we also will mourn things that will never be the same – the friends and colleagues we have lost over the past three years and whom we will never see again.”

This will be the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began that the conference has met in person.

“Just being in a room together, and conducting business in a more personal way with people sitting on either side of you and being able to worship together in the same room, again, with people around you, that’s just a much more personal experience,” O’Mara said. “It’s something that South Carolina United Methodists have long treasured, that coming together every year for this event and having done that virtually for three years there’s an excitement about coming together and there’s also some anxiety because of what’s on the agenda.”

The conference, which will be open to the public, will also include approval of the annual conference budget and other administrative matters.