Wanda Player wins DAISY Award at MUSC Health Florence

FLORENCE, S.C.— Wanda Player is winner of the DAISY Award for MUSC Health Florence Medical Center’s third quarter.

Player is a registered nurse in the cardiovascular intensive care unit at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

The DAISY Award is given to a nurse whose job performance exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of MUSC Health. The recipient must also keep a consistent focus on meeting patient-family goals, collaborate with the health care team to meet patients’ needs, use critical thinking to deliver extraordinary patient care, demonstrate a caring attitude, and professionalism in the workplace during all situations.

Player was nominated by a patient’s daughter, who wrote, “My 78-year-old mother received excellent care from Ms. Wanda Player. She was compassionate, considerate and gave patient-family-centered care. Ms. Wanda was very receptive and attentive to our needs. She was a breath of fresh air. I am genuinely grateful for her help.

“Wanda made the tragic experience of having mom in the CVICU much better. I am sincerely grateful for her. Please let Ms. Wanda know how much we appreciate my mother’s attention and professional care.