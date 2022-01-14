Wanda Player wins DAISY Award at MUSC Health Florence

FLORENCE, S.C.— Wanda Player is winner of the DAISY Award for MUSC Health Florence Medical Center’s third quarter.
Player is a registered nurse in the cardiovascular intensive care unit at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.
The DAISY Award is given to a nurse whose job performance exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of MUSC Health. The recipient must also keep a consistent focus on meeting patient-family goals, collaborate with the health care team to meet patients’ needs, use critical thinking to deliver extraordinary patient care, demonstrate a caring attitude, and professionalism in the workplace during all situations.
Player was nominated by a patient’s daughter, who wrote, “My 78-year-old mother received excellent care from Ms. Wanda Player. She was compassionate, considerate and gave patient-family-centered care. Ms. Wanda was very receptive and attentive to our needs. She was a breath of fresh air. I am genuinely grateful for her help.
“Wanda made the tragic experience of having mom in the CVICU much better. I am sincerely grateful for her. Please let Ms. Wanda know how much we appreciate my mother’s attention and professional care.
“The extra time given to mom and me means so much. She was always sweet and met our needs.”
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his family members. The hospital announcement said “Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) complications, a little known, but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for diseases attacking the immune system.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.”
Patients, families, and colleagues may nominate nurses. Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen quarterly by the DAISY committees at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.