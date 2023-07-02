FLORENCE — One group of conservationists is working to ensure the skills required to effectively operate a wildlife plantation are not lost to history.

The South Carolina Waterfowl Association operations manager, Jonathan Patrick, delivered that message June 28 to Florence Lions Club members at their monthly meeting.

The association also works to teach youth about the outdoors and foster a future love of it in them.

The organization has an apprenticeship program to help build a cadre of graduates who have plantation management skills, Patrick said.

Patrick said that wildlife managers started to see a decline in the land managers who were getting jobs and the South Carolina Waterfowl Association decided to do something about it to keep it from becoming a lost art.

"In an eff ort to preserve conservation we took it upon ourselves to start this apprenticeship program, a two-year program in wildlife natural resource conservation focused on young entrepreneurs who want to go out into the field to come to our facilities, train with our habitat with the goal of us placing them in a plantation or state and federal agency," Patrick said.

Patrick said the program brings the organization's leaders a warm feeling.

"What we're getting out of this is we're having the feeling of knowing that we have trained a young person in quality eff orts to go out and have an impact on wildlife," Patrick said.

The organization's other programs are equally geared at building outdoor skills and a love of the outdoors.

"Camp Woody is what the organization is well known for. We have a 1,250acre facility used to introduce children to wildlife, outdoors, shooting sports, .22s, shotguns and canoeing. It's a wildlife paradise," Patrick said.

The association's Pinewood plantation is a big part of its operations.

"It's a summer program that runs 12 weeks out of the year, It's a five-day program now. Our juniors are 7-12 and our senior campers are up to 16," Patrick said. "Past 16 then we have (counselor in training) programs that links them to working at summer camps."

The organization also has a school-year program — Camp Leopold.

"Camp Leopold is a schoolyear program that partners with public schools and private schools throughout the school year, more of an ecologically based activity where people can come and learn about the environment in a hands-on experience," Patrick said. "Seining the fishing ponds for bugs, all the cool stuff kids do growing up. The interesting thing is a lot of these kids are in the concreate jungle and have never been able to experience this before."

And for those who cannot make it to the great outdoors the organization has a program that will bring the great outdoors to them.

"We have an on-site program where we go into the school. We have an aviary site at our facility and we'll take ducks into classrooms, teach kids about wildlife in their own settings," Patrick said.

The South Carolina Waterfowl Association has 28 chapters throughout the state and presents a spring bluegrass festival as one of its primary fundraisers.

For more information visit https://scwa.org/.

