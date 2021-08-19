Wayne Hughes, billionaire businessman and horse owner, dies

"By people buying a small interest, it would attach them to the game," Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella told the AP. "He thought that would make some devoted fans, not just casual."

Wearing Hughes' purple-and-orange colors, Authentic went on to win the BC Classic, and Hughes attended at Keeneland to accept the trophy in a crowded winner's circle. The colt also won the Eclipse Award as Horse of the Year.

"He's really going to be missed because he made such an impact on the industry," Baffert said. "He wanted to rejuvenate the sport."

Among Hughes' other notable horses were Action This Day, the 2003 BC Juvenile winner and 2-year-old champion; and Beholder, one of three female horses in history to be a four-time Eclipse champion. She won three Breeders' Cup races, among her 11 Grade 1 stakes victories. She stands at Spendthrift as a broodmare.

"He was very blessed, and he knew it," said Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who rode Beholder once. "He's done so much for horse racing, and the horses, too."

Mandella, who trained Beholder during her entire career, recalled Hughes' equanimity in a sport where the losses far outnumber the victories.

"When things went bad, he sucked it up," Mandella said, "and we went on to the next mission."