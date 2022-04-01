This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 …
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Pe…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.