This evening's outlook for Florence: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it t…
Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Florence folks should be prepared fo…