Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.