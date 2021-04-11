 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert