Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
