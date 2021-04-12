Florence's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
Florence's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, F…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperat…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see…