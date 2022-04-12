This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…