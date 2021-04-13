This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
