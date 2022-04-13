Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a…