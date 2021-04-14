 Skip to main content
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

