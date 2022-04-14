 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

