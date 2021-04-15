For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
