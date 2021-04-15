 Skip to main content
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

