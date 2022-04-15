For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
