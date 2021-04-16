Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 …
Florence's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, F…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. It sh…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperat…