This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
