Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

