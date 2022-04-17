Florence's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
