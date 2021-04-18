Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
