 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert