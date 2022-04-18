For the drive home in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
