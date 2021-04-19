 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert