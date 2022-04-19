 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert