Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

