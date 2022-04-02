For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Pe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forec…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.