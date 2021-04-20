Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.