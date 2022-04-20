Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.