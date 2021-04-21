 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

