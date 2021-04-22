This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
