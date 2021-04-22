 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

