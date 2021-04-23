This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
