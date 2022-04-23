Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Florence. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Florence: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 8…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 …
This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Fri…