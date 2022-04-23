Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.