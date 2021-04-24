Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
