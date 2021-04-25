Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.