For the drive home in Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
