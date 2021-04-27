Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Generally fair. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.