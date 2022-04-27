Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.