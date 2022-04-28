 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

