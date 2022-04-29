 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

