This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
