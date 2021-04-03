 Skip to main content
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Local Weather

