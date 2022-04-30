Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.