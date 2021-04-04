 Skip to main content
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

