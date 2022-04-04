Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
